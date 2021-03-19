At the Movies: “The Father,” “The Courier,” and Snyder’s cut of “The Justice League”

He’s already an Oscar winner. He’s nominated again this year for this role. He’s Sir Anthony Hopkins.

Oh yeah, he was knighted back in the early ’90s, right after “Silence of the Lambs.” Hannibal Lecter scored him the honor.

Here, in “The Father,” he delivers another powerful performance, as a father slowly losing his fight with dementia.

His daughter is his caregiver and it’s all getting the best of her. She’s played by Olivia Colman, Emmy winner for playing the queen on TV’s “The Crown.”

“The Courier” stars TV’s Sherlock Holmes himself, Benedict Cumberbatch. This is the true story of a British businessman who works with a Soviet officer to defuse the Cuban missile crisis. Sounds like a great buddy comedy, but not with Doctor Strange as the lead. Tense stuff.

Speaking of superheroes, on HBO Max the “Snyder Cut” of “The Justice League” finally arrives. Be ready to give up four hours for it, but with Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman there, easy peezy.