At the Movies: ‘The Forever Purge’ and ‘The Boss Baby 2’

The fifth and final “Purge” movie has arrived: “The Forever Purge”. Like there’s not going to be a “Purge: The Beginning” in two years. To be fair, it’s been five years since the last and it’s a direct sequel to that.

A Mexican couple escapes from a drug cartel and is stranded on a Texas ranch when all those creepy people wearing pig masks and not speaking show up to terrorize them. They didn’t get the memo that this purge business got abolished in the last movie.

Equally terrifying is “The Boss Baby 2”. Oh yeah, babies that are really gangsters and spies!? The OG boss baby, still voiced by Alec Baldwin, is grown, but a new boss baby is investigating her sister’s mysterious school. Amy Sedaris, jeff Goldblum, and Lisa Kudrow also lend their voices. No Gilbert Gottfried though.