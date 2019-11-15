At the Movies: ‘The Good Liar’, ‘Ford v Ferrari’, and ‘Charlie’s Angels’

(WTNH) — Raconteurs, racing cars, reboots.

‘The Good Liar’ sees two of Hollywood’s finest toe-to-toe. Ian McKellen and Helen Mirren chew up scenery in a story about a career con-artist wooing a widow, but is he the one getting conned? Taut, suspenseful – a wee bit different than where we last saw Mirren: ‘Hobbs and Shaw.’

Two of Hollywood’s finest also go toe-to-toe in ‘Ford v Ferrari.’ Matt Damon and Christian Bale’s toes are on gas pedals in the two and a half hour film taking place in ’66, with Bale proving that Oscar was no fluke yet again, playing racer Ken Miles. Yes, a race car driver named Miles.

Damon yet again makes a good case for getting one himself, even though he did win that ‘Good Will Hunting’ one for screenplay. His legendary auto designer Carroll Shelby is eerie if you watch Shelby in YouTube clips. Sure, Damon’s a foot shorter but boots take care of that, plus he got the perm. That’s commitment.

Elizabeth Banks writes, directs and even plays Nosley in ‘Charlie’s Angels.’ She’s calling this a continuation, not a reboot, with Twilight’s Kristen Stewart, and Naomi Scott, who Banks worked with on ‘Power Rangers’ as new angels. Any Aaron Spelling TV show should be made into a movie. (Except Hart to Hart.)

‘Charlie’s Angels’ and ‘Ford vs. Ferrari’ are rated PG-13, and ‘The Good Liar’ is rated R.