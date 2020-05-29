At the Movies: “The High Note” and “Body Cam”

While this may not feel like the official start of the summer movie season, it is, and it starts on a ‘High Note.’

“The High Note” is a big movie that can make the TV in the living room feel like the big screen. Starring Tracee Ellis Ross, from ABC’s hit comedy “Black-ish,” she plays someone pretty darn close to real-life mom, Diana Ross. She’s a pop star diva who’s not appreciating her personal assistant, played by a frantic but ambitious Dakota Johnson – who’s got a famous mom in real life too: Melanie Griffith. This is Dakota’s ‘working girl.’ Will Ross’s falling star realize that her assistant, who really wants to produce, is the secret to her resurgence on the pop charts?

In “The High Note” the key’s the casting – it’s in the right key. These two shine together.

There’s also “Body Cam,” with some timing that couldn’t be eerier. A group of cops is haunted by the death of a young black man. But, literally haunted.

It stars Mary J. Blige and Nat Wolff. Yeah, star of the Nickelodeon hit “The Naked Brothers Band.” But, he was just seen in the war film “The Kill Team,” playing an actual U.S specialist struggling with what his team was doing in Afghanistan.