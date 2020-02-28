At the Movies: “The Invisible Man”

(WTNH) — Hey, a movie about me the way I feel around here: “The Invisible Man.” I’m just kidding, but not about the movie, or about how good it is.

The classic Universal monsters haven’t gotten much love over the years, from Benicio Del Toro’s “Wolfman” to Tom Cruise’s “The Mummy,” so it’s Blumhouse to the rescue again! The folks behind “Get Out,” “Paranormal Activity,” the new, much scarier “Fantasy Island.” Add them to the HG Wells classic, and sprinkle some Elisabeth “Handmaid’s Tale” Moss on top and you’ve got a winner.

Moss plays a woman finally leaving a rich, abusive boyfriend and doing it with paranoia and agoraphobia. The ex tells her the only way he’ll ever let her go is if he’s dead, and then dies. She’s got her baggage. She is loaded now though, thanks to his will, but the living large is dampened by the fact that she’s sure she can hear him breathing, see cushions on the couch press down as if someone were sitting on it. No one believes her, of course. And a visible controlling boyfriend can’t do half the damage an invisible one can.

“The Invisible Man” is rated R.