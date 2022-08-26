(WTNH) – Are you thinking about using Ancestry.com or another family tree spree? Then you shouldn’t see ‘The Invitation.’

Our main character Evie’s mom just died and she has no other living relatives. So, she does a DNA test, and boom! Suddenly she’s got a cousin right in town. And on top of that, there’s a family wedding coming up in the English countryside.

So off Evie goes to the wedding, only to discover ‘The Invitation’ is to something else entirely. Something more bloody, more twisted.

You can’t pick your family, after all, so maybe you shouldn’t go looking for them in the first place.

Sam Raimi was originally involved in ‘The Invitation’ and the screenwriter said they drew inspiration from Dracula for the film.

Speaking of carnage, however, George Miller (aka Mad Max himself) gives us ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’. Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba star in the new film and make for an interesting pair.

Swinton plays a doctor, and Elba plays a genie. But, Swinton doesn’t want the wishes she’s offered. It takes stories from the genie’s past to convince her to make that one wish that surprises them both.

A departure for Miller? Yes. But don’t forget, he did make ‘Babe: Pig in the City’.