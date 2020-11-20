At the Movies: “The Last Vermeer,” “Buddy Games,” & “The Christmas Chronicles 2”

Guy Pearce has never been better than in “The Last Vermeer,” based on a true story. He plays a Dutch painter who might have sold a painting to the Nazis…which wouldn’t be a good thing.

“Buddy Games” is a comedy about a group of childhood friends who reunite once a year to take each other on, but it’s more than obstacle courses and Nerf football. Challenges like getting a woman to buy you a drink after eating laxatives, tying each other to trees in the woods overnight. It’s “Impractical Jokers 2.0” and with a cast of funny guys: Josh Duhamel, Dax Shepard, and Nick Swardson. Olivia Munn joins in on the fun.

But at home, Kurt Russell is back in “The Christmas Chronicles 2.” The first was a runaway hit for Netflix two years ago, so he had to suit up as Santa again. He also suited up as Snake Plissken again. And really, how different are those two? But real-life love Goldie Hawn showed up as the credits rolled on the first one as Mrs. Claus, and this time she’s front and center. Let the reindeer games begin!