(WTNH) — You know how in ‘Dracula’ when his boat from Transylvania finally arrives, everyone is just dead on it? ‘The Last Voyage of the Demeter’ is about that ride.

So, like ”Titanic,’ you know the ending. Why go see it then? To see the guy playing Drac. Javier Botet has been scaring all of us for years, in everything from ‘Mama’ to ‘Insidious’ to ‘The Conjuring’ to ‘Slender Man.’

The Spanish actor is known as horror’s greatest secret weapon. His Dracula is more Nosferatu than suave lady-killer. In other words, he’ll freak you out.

Written by the guy who wrote ‘Bullet Train’ and also starring Corey Hawkins from ‘The Walking Dead,’ ‘Voyage’ looks like a bram good time!

There’s also ‘Jules,’ starring Oscar winner Ben Kingsley as a very quirky Pennsylvania man who makes friends with the alien whose spaceship crashes in his backyard. All is well until a nosey neighbor gets hip to it. There’s always a Gladys Kravitz.