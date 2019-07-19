At The Movies: ‘The Lion King’

(WTNH) — The Lion Ka-Ching. Critics can ravage the Disney Classic all they’d like; that it’s all CGI, it’s a complete remake note-for-note of the original, just with the life-like animals. Yeah, we like that. That’s what we’re here for. You think we’d like an alternate ending where Scar is instead celebrated and fed a wild boar voiced by Gilbert Gottfried?

Director Jon Favreau knows what he’s doing. After all, he’s the one who made Disney’s live-action ‘Jungle Book’ soar just a few years back. You may know Favreau better as Happy from ‘Spiderman Far From Home’ or ‘Avengers End Game’ where he played Iron Man’s bestie for years, but he’s got an eye for the CGI, especially the fight scenes, of which there are plenty. Heck, James Earl Jones even returns to voice Mufasa!

What else could fans want? Beyonce as Nala? Check. Donald “Childish Gambino” Glover as Simba? Check. And Simba’s journey from orphaned lion cub to confident Lion King still resonates.

Do we all still want Mufasa to tell Simba at one point, “I am your father?”. Sure. Maybe Favreau throws us that bone. Find out this weekend. ‘The Lion King’ is rated PG.