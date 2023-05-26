(WTNH) — We are that much closer to a live action “Rescuers” movie. Bernard, Miss Bianca — we can even get Bob Newhart if we move quick enough. For now, it’s “The Little Mermaid,” the latest Disney hit to get the live action treatment.

Melissa McCarthy as Ursula is inspired casting, and newcomer Halle Bailey casts a spell as Ariel. There are new songs, by Lin Manuel Miranda, and some tweaking to the story, though it’s still a mermaid in front of a boy asking him to love her.

From on Sebastian to another: Maniscalco’s “About My Dad” shouldn’t be underestimated at the box office. The widely popular standup scored Deniro as dad, and it’s the actual story of him bringing his father to meet his soon-to-be in-laws, including fiance Leslie Bibb, Ricky Bobby’s wife.

From one stand-up to another: “The Machine” stars Bert Kreischer, as himself, kidnapped by Russians that he wronged when he studied abroad 20 years earlier. Kreischer was the inspiration for National Lampoon’s Van Wilder. Yes, that was based on an actual person — not sure about Taj.