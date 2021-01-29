At the Movies: “The Little Things” and “Supernova”

Oscar winners galore in “The Little Things”! Jared Leto, Rami Malek, and two-time winner Denzel ‘do I really need to say Washington’ Washington.

Leto plays a creepy murder suspect, and Denzel is the deputy after him. The two did zero by way of interaction off-screen, which makes the onscreen tension even more intense than it already would have been. Denzel is even saying in interviews that he spied on his co-star while not filming, following him home. Yeah, that’ll make things tense.

Where does Malek come in? Well, Denzel is a deputy in Kern County, while Malek is an L.A. detective also on the case. It’s safe to say they approach their work differently. “The Little Things” has some big stars and is in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.

Speaking of big stars, Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci star in “Supernova”. They play a couple and Tucci has just been diagnosed with early-onset dementia. They decide to embark on an epic road trip before it takes Tucci. Powerhouse performances.