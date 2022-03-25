(WTNH) – “The Lost City” has an 80s movie vibe. Sandra Bullock plays a novelist whose series comes to life and the guy from the cover of her books comes to her rescue. The problem is, he’s just a cover model.

Channing Tatum is the cover model and Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, is the bad guy. This is a huge adventure not short of laughs or spectacle. There’s even Brad Pitt as a real Fabio.

“Infinite Storm” has Naomi Watts going for a hike when an unexpected storm hits Mount Washington and she needs to get down, plus save a stranger at the same time. Winds of 250 miles per hour are again her.