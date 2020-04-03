At the Movies: “The Lovebirds” and “Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

(WTNH) — While the staying home continues, people are turning basements into gyms and living rooms into epic home theaters. Seriously – some of those living rooms and man-caves in Connecticut make me wanna chuck my 32-inch set. But it would knock over all my Funko Pops. Plus, there’s some great stuff coming to our living rooms this weekend instead of theaters.

“The Lovebirds” is a comedy starring Kumail Nanjiani – from “The Big Sick” and “Stuber” – and Issa Rae, recently in the love story “The Photograph.”

However, this is not a love story. They’re breaking up when the movie begins but it inadvertently plays a role in murdering someone. Don’t you hate when that happens?

The rest of the flick sees the two trying to clear their names and maybe…just maybe…Reuniting.

“Never Rarely Sometimes Always” is indie at its best, which cleans up at film festivals. Two cousins from Pennsylvania venture into New York when one of them discovers she’s pregnant. More of an odyssey than a road trip, it’s the movie debut of a gal named Sidney Flanigan. See it if only or her star-making turn, or to find out exactly what ‘never rarely sometimes always’ means. Powerful stuff.

“The Lovebirds” is rated R and “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” is rated PG-13.