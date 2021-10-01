At the Movies: ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ and ‘Venom 2: Let There be Carnage’

Talk of a “The Sopranos” movie began as soon as the hit HBO series ended, but it ended when Tony himself, James Gandolfini, passed away in 2013. Now, here we are with “The Many Saints of Newark” as the prequel.

David Chase, the series creator is at the helm, and Gandolfini’s son, Michael, plays a young Tony. Fuhgeddaboutit!

The movie is more about Dickie Moltisanti, Christopher’s father, and the role he plays in raising Tony, and bringing him into the business. There are cameos abound, and casting is perfect: Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga as Tony’s mother, who looks eerily like Carmella.

Tom Hardy returns in “Venom 2: Let There be Carnage”.

The first was a surprise hit for Sony, with critics underestimating that Marvel comic book appeal yet again. Carnage is Venom’s arch-enemy, played by Woody Harrelson, his alter ego spawned by Hardy’s blood, fresh outta jail and hungry.