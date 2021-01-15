At the Movies: “The Marksman” and “Outside the Wire”

Movies

by: Vinnie Penn

Posted:

Well, it wouldn’t be January if Liam Neeson wasn’t taking out bad guys and saying cool things really calmly while doing it.

“The Marksman” is Neeson’s latest, and this time he’s doing it with a cowboy hat on and a pooch by his side. He’s always former something. and here it’s former marine. And the bad guys in question are a cartel looking to take the little boy from him that he rescued at the border. Not gonna happen.

Nice to see the Neeson and a little boy dynamic, a la “Love Actually,” again, but this is blood, actually. And lots of it.

At home, it’s “Outside the Wire,” from the same folks who made Netflix a major player with action movies last year with “Extraction” and “The Old Guard.”

Marvel’s Anthony Mackie is an action hero here too; an android soldier. His mission is to recover a doomsday device in a deadly military zone, and his partner is a pilot who has recently fallen from grace. Plus he’s no android. But that’s not a problem for Mackie’s super-soldier, who tells him he’s special enough for the both of them. Sounds like getting the shield in “Avengers End Game” went to his head.

