(WTNH) – If you’re going to kill off Black Widow and Iron Man and turn Captain America into a 90-year-old, You’re gonna have your work cut out for you afterward.

So the MCU does and so Captain Marvel does. “The Marvels” is that rare sequel that see its star, Oscar-winner Brie Larson, sharing scene time with basically two more Captain Marvels, making them sound like a 70s folk trio. Technically one of them is photon, but that’s just me geeking out.

Nick Fury is also along for the ride, but this is girl power saving the universe and a kree revolution wants to pick up where Thanos left off. I’m in.

“The Holdovers” finds another Oscar winner, New Haven’s own Paul Giomatti, reuniting with his “Sideways” director Alexander Payne to be a cranky snob again. A teacher at a New England prep school stuck there over the holidays with students who have nowhere to go.

Ya know, he was even a cranky snob at Christmas in “Fred Claus.”