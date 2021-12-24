At the Movies: ‘The Matrix Resurrections,’ ‘The King’s Man,’ ‘Sing 2’

(WTNH) — If you make a new “Bill and Ted” movie, you kinda have to make a new “Matrix” movie.

“Matrix: Resurrections” has only one Wachowski behind the scenes. It’s 60 years later. Neo is living a normal life in San Francisco. But Morpheus shows up to take him down that rabbit hole again and fight a new enemy.

This “Matrix” also promises to focus on the love story at its core too. I’d like Neo to fight John Wick, but I’ve got crossover fever.

“The King’s Man” is the prequel to the popular “Kingsmen” series. Set during World War I, we get to see the birth of the organization, and no doubt, plenty of awesome fight sequences.

And “Sing 2′ regales the kiddies with song. Some of the biggest names in Hollywood, like Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, and Scarlet Johansen, return as animated animals to sing for their supper again. This time, quite literally. Scarjo’s ‘I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” makes me cry. And she’s a porcupine!