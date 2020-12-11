At the Movies: “The Midnight Sky” and “The Prom”

This weekend in theaters is a true Oscar contender. Yes, both things are still in play. It’s George Clooney’s “The Midnight Sky.” He’s back in outer space like he was in “Gravity” with Sandra Bullock. But here, he’s a cancer-ridden scientist hanging out with the rarest of things: a silent seven-year-old. She’s waiting on a spaceship to return for her, and where are they both doing this? The arctic.

So Clooney is dealing with the elements while not out of his element as both director and star. Critics are calling this Clooney’s magnum opus, so that big screen “Facts of Life” movie is just not gonna happen.

On Netflix, it’s “The Prom,” based on the Broadway musical. Meryl Streep is singing again as she did in the adaptation of “Mamma Mia,” and she brought some names with her: Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, and late-night host James Corden. It’s about Broadway stars descending on an Indiana town that’s not having a prom to sing about why they have to.