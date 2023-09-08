(WTNH) – Sister Irene is back kicking demon butt and taking unpronounceable names in “The Nun 2”. Four years after the first film, she’s now at a boarding school in France where a priest gets killed by Valak.

This is all part of the Conjuring Universe, so much so that Sister Irene herself is played by Vera Farmiga’s sister, Taissa. A family affair, F-E-A-R.

Four words I can’t believe I’m saying: Nia Vardalos is back. Yes, a third “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” movie. It should be called “My Big Fat Greek Family Reunion” because that’s what it is, and it takes place in Greece of course.

John Corbett and pretty much everyone else returns twenty years after the first film became a sleeper hit, even Joey Fatone.