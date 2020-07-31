At the Movies: “The Secret: Dare to Dream” and “Summerland”

This weekend, “The Secret: Dare to Dream” starring Katie Holmes. It sounds like it’s based on her life towards the end of her marriage to Tom Cruise, but it’s actually based on a best-seller.

From 2006, it’s sold 30 million copies and has been translated into 50 languages. Holmes plays a widow named Miranda, a hard-working mother of three. A wicked storm hits their community, but brings with it a mysterious handyman played by Josh Lucas, last seen in “Ford vs Ferrari.”

Miranda’s faith is waning but his character is big on the power of positive thinking. The catch is, he’s also got one heck of a secret too.

There’s also “Summerland,” a beautiful Arthouse film starring Gemma Arterton – a former Bond girl and Gretel from the action take on “Hansel and Gretel” from a few years back. Here she’s a reclusive writer during World War II, who has a very young London evacuee left in her care. Go figure – the little guy makes her remember how grand life can actually be. He’s played by newcomer Lucas Bond. A Bond to the rescue again!