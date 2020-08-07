At the Movies: “The Tax Collector” and “Work It”

Movies

by: Vinnie Penn

Posted: / Updated:

“The Tax Collector” – a scarier title than “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.” But it’s actually a taut LA-based drama by the creator of “Training Day.” It stars Shia LaBeouf, who plays Creeper, working for a crime lord as a tax collector. You know what that means. When Creeper’s boss – known as Wizard – gets a visit from an old rival, loyalties are questioned. George Lopez shows up for comic relief. But there’s precious little of that in LA’s underbelly.

For you young streamers: “Work It.” It’s a Netflix original film about an awkward teen who decides dance is a way for her to overcome her gawkiness. I did with some Black Sabbath and Motley Crue, but whatever. It stars Sabrina Carpenter and was produced by Alicia Keys.

