At the Movies: ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ and ‘Redeeming Love’

A Coen brother tackles Shakespeare. Joel Coen, from “Raising Arizona” and “O Brother Where Art Thou,” gives Macbeth a-go. “The Tragedy of Macbeth” is shot in a captivating Black and white. He snagged Denzel Washington for the role of the lord who will be king. At least, according to three witches. And someone here will snag an Oscar. Maybe Stephen Root, chewing up scenery as the porter. Do I finally understand the story? Heck no, I kept waiting for Root to ask for his stapler. But I do know that Washington delivers yet again, and Coen carves quite a solo path.

“Redeeming Love” is a love story based on a best seller from 1991, “The Age of Fabio.” It’s set during the 1850 California gold rush. Angel is a gal who has had enough tough breaks to abandon her faith, but thanks to falling for farmboy Michael, that faith may just get restored. Stay till after the credits for a possible Fabio cameo.