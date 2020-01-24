At the Movies: “The Turning” and “The Gentlemen”

(WTNH) — “The Turning” is an arm-rest clawing take on the ghost story, “The Turn of the Screw.” It’s set in the 1990’s, so prepare yourselves for a “Titanic” reference, but probably not an Urkel one.

Mackenzie Davis, recently seen in the latest Terminator movie but way better in the indie “Tully,” stars as a nanny caring for two disturbed orphans with secrets in the type of enormous, terrifying mansion that makes movie-goers wonder why anyone would ever want to work there.

Steven Spielberg is on board as an executive producer, saying he’s been wanting to make another scary movie for a while. If Spielberg’s involved…scary? One word: “Jaws.”

“The Gentlemen” finds director Guy Ritchie back in his comfort zone after Aladdin, and with a heck of a cast: Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Hugh Grant, Colin Farrell. Was there really nothing for Statham?

McConaughey is an American who built a marijuana empire in London but now is looking to call it quits. A slew of guys who want said empire will do whatever it takes to get it…as gentlemen, Guy Ritchie’s idea of one anyway.

“The Gentlemen” is rated R and “The Turning” is PG-13.