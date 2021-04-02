At the Movies: “The Unholy” and “The French Exit”

On the holiest weekend of the year comes “The Unholy”.

Produced by the legendary Sam Raimi, of “Evil Dead” fame, it’s the story of Alice, a deaf girl who is visited by the virgin Mary. Voila! Now she can hear and heal the sick. Obviously, people flock. Including a journalist, played by Jeffrey Deane Morgan (“Grey’s Anatomy”, “The Walking Dead”).

He hopes covering the story in a small New England town will revive his career. But he has to survive for there to be a career. Typically, frightening Raimi fare.

There’s also “The French Exit”, starring Michelle Pfeiffer. The Oscar nominee’s a widowed New York socialite who moves to Paris with her son, played by Oscar nominee Lucas Hedges, and blows her inheritance money in record time. But, she does have her cat, Small Frank, who also happens to be her husband reincarnated. Pfeiffer hasn’t had this much fun since “Hairspray”, maybe even “Grease 2”.