At the Movies” The War with Grandpa” and “The 40-year-old Version”

Robert DeNiro is playing grandpa again in “The War with Grandpa.” He’s a widower again, but this one isn’t on the prowl. He’s moving in with his kids, and his grandson isn’t Zac Efron. He’s a teenager, and his bedroom is sacred to him. So when grandpa gets it? It’s war.

There are shades of “Home Alone” with all the traps the lad springs on Gramps, but here Gramps is springing them back. DeNiro’s done funny before, plus he’s got Uma Thurman, Christopher Walken, Rob Riggle, and Cheech himself – no Chong.

If you’re streaming, check out “The 40-year-old Version” on Netflix. A down on her luck playwright sees a different clock ticking, and moves on from writing plays to rapping. I think I heard that Mamet made a grunge record back in the day. She’s good too, but she’s 40. Radha Blank stars and directs, and it is funny, plus has a lot of heart.