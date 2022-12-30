(WTNH) — The most talked-about movie of the year has arrived: ‘The Whale.’

Brendan Fraser gives a performance every bit as powerful and moving as ‘Encino Man.’ Actually, this is as much a comeback for him as it is for Director Darren Aronofsky.

Aronofsky’s last big hit was 2010’s ‘Black Swan.’

In this film, however, Fraser plays a morbidly obese man trying to reconnect with his daughter, played by ‘Stranger Things’ star Sadie Sink, during his final days. If you’re not bawling by the end, you’re dead inside.

And speaking of the dead, bodies are turning up that way in 1830 New York. But a veteran detective played by Oscar-winning Christian Bale is on the job in the ‘Pale Blue Eye.’

At his side is a young cadet named Edgar Allen Poe, who likes to put pen to paper at times. Yes, that Poe, and he’s played by Dudley Dursen himself, Harry Melling.

Hey, Bale never got his Robin when he was Batman, right?