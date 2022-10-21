Conn. (WTNH) — Clooney. Roberts. The Rock. Styles. What a weekend!

Let’s start with George and Julia. They’re here to save the rom-com with “Ticket to Paradise.” They’re a divorced couple joining forces to talk their only daughter out of getting married. They’re going to give each other digs through it all, all the while probably realizing they should have never broken up in the first place.

We’ve seen their chemistry before, and here it’s at an all-time high, better than “Oceans Eleven Four: Bottoms Up.”

As for the Rock, he’s finally playing a superhero. DC’s “Black Adam” is no Superman, and you’re reminded at every turn as he smashes everyone in sight, including the Atom Smasher, played by Noah Centineo. Hawkman is here too. Still waiting on the Wonder Twins.

Over at the Arthouse, Harry Styles keeps ’em coming, this time in “My Policeman,” married to Emma Corrin – Diana from TV’s “The Crown” – but keeping quite a secret. So there’s more than One Direction you can go in this weekend.