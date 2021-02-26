At the Movies: “Tom and Jerry” and “Crisis”

One of the greatest cartoon duos ever is on the big screen this weekend. No, somehow that “Courageous Cat and Minute Mouse” movie still hasn’t been made. But “Tom and Jerry” has; the cartoon cat and mouse that has entertained generation after generation.

The Hanna Barbera cat and mouse tale we get is Tom getting kicked out of the house for failing to do his job, and being forced to befriend Jerry, who was that job. Eventually, they part ways but cross paths not long after and Jerry’s new digs are a place he and Tom can really destroy! It streams on HBO Max too.

“Crisis” is a powerful film featuring three separate stories with the opioid epidemic as the backdrop. Starring Oscar-winner Gary Oldman, Evangeline Lily, Armie Hammer, and Kid Cudi. One is about a drug trafficker, another about a drug manufacturer, and still another about an architect trying to kick them. “Crisis” reminds us that in the middle of this pandemic to not take our eyes off this epidemic.