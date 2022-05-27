(WTNH) – This Memorial Day weekend, Tom Cruise is back as one of his best early characters in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.

Not big on sequels in general, Cruise saw to it that this was top-notch, and it sure is. A 6-minute standing ovation after a screening in France last week, and Cruise is the youngest actor to receive a Palme d’Or. The student has become the teacher and he’s got his work cut out for him, especially with his dead best friend’s son, Rooster, played by Miles Teller.

There’s also ‘The Bob’s Burger Movie.’ A broken water main right in front of everyone’s favorite animated burger joint means business this summer won’t be good unless the kids save the day.