(WTNH) — I, for one, would love even a Shia LaBeouf cameo, but I’m not even getting Mark Wahlberg in the seventh Transformers movie.

I’m getting an ape transformer in “Rise of the Beasts” though. Actually, he’s a maximal. Fans of the Hasbro toys will dig the callback.

Anthony Ramos leaves Broadway behind for the movie, but Dominique Fishback is the real hero here. If you saw her in Donald Glover’s “Swarm,” you know she’s not to be messed with.

The year is 1994, and the Transformers must team-up with those maximals to save Earth. Ramos is ex-military, looking for a job, while Fishback has one at a museum, where her boss keeps taking credit for her work.

As always, pay close attention to the voices: you’ll hear Peter Dinklage, Pete Davidson, Michelle Yeoh — to name a few. Hey, maybe I can get a Stretch Armstrong cameo?