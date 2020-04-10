At the Movies: “Trolls World Tour”

(WTNH) — “Trolls World Tour” is a sequel you can watch at home this weekend while having a little fun.

Interestingly, “Trolls World Tour” has already made history, and not just because no one expected a sequel. It’s the FIRST Hollywood movie intended for major cinema release that is instead going straight to streaming. The fact is, if you’ve got little ones “Trolls World Tour” is a blast, and even mom and dad should get a kick out of it.

Poppy and Branch are back, and they’ve discovered there are six different troll tribes inhabiting six different troll lands. Those lands? They’re music genres: funk, country, techno, classical, pop and rock.

The rockers, Queen Barb and King Thrash want to destroy all the other music, thinking only rock matters. I may agree. but Poppy and Branch will see to it that ALL music survives.

Sure, this was the weekend we were supposed to be getting the new Bond movie. sure, I’m both shaken AND stirred. but if “Trolls World Tour” performs well in living rooms this Easter weekend, Daniel Craig just might follow the egg.

“Trolls World Tour” is rated PG.