(WTNH) – Movies based on video games have had a bad track record. Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg aim to change that with ‘Uncharted.’

With a ‘Fast and Furious’ vibe, they team up to find a stash of gold in Magellan’s boat. Holland is next-level Spider-Man here, falling out of airplanes like he’s the next Tom Cruise. His character grew up in an orphanage, looking out for himself, so older, wiser Wahlberg is eyed skeptically by Holland.

There’s also ‘Dog’ starring and directed by Channing Tatum. It’s about a dog, but not a cuddly one. It’s a military dog that Tatum has to drive to her handler’s funeral.

Will this man be her new best friend by the film’s end? Funny, heartwarming, and a great directorial debut.