At the Movies: “Unhinged” and “Dirt Music”

“Unhinged” is one heck of a ride. It’s a new movie starring Oscar winner Russell Crowe, and this sucker is a nail biter.

See, Crowe is just that: unhinged. So when a mom flips him off at a traffic light he takes road rage to the next level. It all starts with him following her quite a distance just to apologize for the incident, but when she refuses to accept his apology, well, he feels like she needs to know what a bad day really is.

But did Crowe’s ticked off truck driver pick the wrong mom? Ya gotta know the moms you just don’t mess with. “Unhinged” is set to be released on July 31.

Then there’s the indie gem “Dirt Music,” a love story that actually begins on the road too, but in Australia. Based on the novel of the same name, and produced by the same team that gave us “Lion” and “Brooklyn,” a woman meets a musician on the side of the road and falls for him.

Played by “Boardwalk Empire” star Kelly MacDonald, the problem is she’s taken. To make matters worse, he’s also a poacher while the man in her life is a fishing legend in the community. Word of her affair gets out so he’s on the run too. The outback as the backdrop is a thing of beauty here.