At the Movies: “Valley Girl” reboot

Some people are just dancing fools, quarantine, or no quarantine. It’s also perfect timing for a remake of the 80’s classic “Valley Girl.” So here comes “Valley Girl” the musical right to drives-ins across the country and your living rooms on-demand.

The totally tubular remake stars Jessica Rothe from the “Happy Death Day” films as our love-struck lead, with her mother, played Alicia Silverstone. Yeah, director Rachel Lee Goldenberg can’t be accused of being clueless. Silverstone’s the O.G. As for transforming the 1983 cult classic into a musical – not a tall order.

“Valley Girl” was always basically a modern-day Romeo & Juliet and there was nothing quite like an 80’s movie soundtrack. So Rothe and her co-stars, including Josh Whitehouse and “Agents of Shield” star Chloe Bennett, simply break into hits by Queen, the Go-Go’s, Madonna, and A-Ha.

So this weekend take on the tale of a girl from the valley who falls in love with a rocker from the sunset strip, the role that made Nicolas Cage a star. And now he’s going to play Joe Exotic in a Tiger King series. Go figure.