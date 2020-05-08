Breaking News
Jobless rate spikes to 14.7%, highest since Great Depression

At the Movies: “Valley Girl” reboot

Movies

by: Vinnie Penn

Posted: / Updated:

Some people are just dancing fools, quarantine, or no quarantine. It’s also perfect timing for a remake of the 80’s classic “Valley Girl.” So here comes “Valley Girl” the musical right to drives-ins across the country and your living rooms on-demand.

The totally tubular remake stars Jessica Rothe from the “Happy Death Day” films as our love-struck lead, with her mother, played Alicia Silverstone. Yeah, director Rachel Lee Goldenberg can’t be accused of being clueless. Silverstone’s the O.G. As for transforming the 1983 cult classic into a musical – not a tall order.

“Valley Girl” was always basically a modern-day Romeo & Juliet and there was nothing quite like an 80’s movie soundtrack. So Rothe and her co-stars, including Josh Whitehouse and “Agents of Shield” star Chloe Bennett, simply break into hits by Queen, the Go-Go’s, Madonna, and A-Ha.

So this weekend take on the tale of a girl from the valley who falls in love with a rocker from the sunset strip, the role that made Nicolas Cage a star. And now he’s going to play Joe Exotic in a Tiger King series. Go figure.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss