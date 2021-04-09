At the Movies: ‘Voyagers’ and ‘Thunder Force’

(WTNH) — “Lord of the Flies in Outer Space”. That’s how Colin Farrell’s “Voyagers” is being described. It’s not all kids, though. But, it’s an eye-popping sci-fi flick, also starring Johnny Depp’s daughter, Lily-Rose. The crew is searching for a new home, and it’s taking long enough for them to all, well, get real “Lord of the Flies” on each other.

On Netflix, Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer are superheroes. No, seriously. “Thunder Force” is written and directed by McCarthy’s husband, Ben Falcone. He was the air marshal in “Bridesmaids”. The world is overcome with villains, and she’s developed a process for regular people to get superpowers. I’m in. But I liked her “Ghostbusters” movie so what do I know? Oh, and Jason Bateman’s in it. How do you not watch that?