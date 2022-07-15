(WTNH) – Rising star Daisy Edgar Jones snagged the lead in ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’, a film adaptation of the best-seller with the same title.

Jones plays Kya, who grew up in North Carolina marshlands during the good old days. Except, there was nothing good about them for the abandoned, resilient protagonist who gets caught up in a murder mystery.

Taylor Swift recorded a brand new song for this film, and it’s straight out of Reese Whitherspoon’s book club.

Michael Cera is making a return to the big screen, and no, it’s not for a Scott Pilgrim sequel. Cera is voicing a ninja-dog, yes, a ninja-dog. A town full of cats is in trouble, and they just hate dogs. Sam Jackson, Ricky Gervais, and the legendary Mel Brooks are also in the anticipated, animated film, ‘Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank.’

‘The Gray Man’ is also coming to theaters and Netflix soon, starring Ryan Gosling, the former Captain America aka Chris Evans, and directed by the Russo brothers. The film is based on a popular black-ops series, and in this movie, Cap is the bad guy.