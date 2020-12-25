At the Movies: “Wonder Woman 1984” and “News of the World”

It’s finally here. No, not 2021-but we’re close. “Wonder Woman 1984.” She’s where you would be mid-80’s: a big oil scam is underway and the Amazonian warrior’s biggest enemy from the comics on her way – Cheetah, played by Kristen Wig.

It’s exactly as big and colorful, action-packed, and comedic as it needs to be, the tentpole movie of 2020 finally arriving in both theaters and streaming on HBO Max.

Gal Gadot takes on someone even bigger though: Tom Hanks in his newest movie, “News of the World.” Not based on the Queen album, this is Hanks’ first western. Set after the Civil War, Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd is traveling across a divided America and meets a traumatized girl taken by the Kiowa tribe years earlier, and decides to get her back home. When asked why a western now after 35 years of moviemaking, Hanks said the story felt contemporary. “News of the World” actually is his first rodeo.