(WTNH) – There’s no earthly way of knowing which direction we are going. Well, there is since “Wonka” is a prequel after all.

Oscar nominee Timothee Chalamet pays a young Willy and he said this is a direct prequel to the Gene Wilder version, but that Wonka could be a little scary.

The danger keeps on growing for the rowers who keep on rowing in this lavish production, with Hugh Grant as the OG Oompa Loompa and directed by the guy who gave us “Paddington.” That means it’s been feel-good and the flick is loaded with musical numbers.

Young Willy’s got his dreams and we find out where they come from – maybe one of his classmates goes on to have a daughter named Veruca Salt. I mean, if he went to school.

Playing a young Gene Wilder is a tall order, but it could also pave the way for a “Young Frankenstein” prequel!

George Clooney’s back in the director’s chair! Having learned nothing from “Leatherheads,” he’s got another true story about a group of sports underdogs.

Joel Edgerton does his best Kurt Russell as head coach at the University of Washington. It’s 1936 and “The Boys in the Boat” are competing for gold at the Olympics in Berlin. Hey, the rowers keep rowing!