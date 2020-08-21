At the Movies: “Words on Bathroom Walls,” and “Chemical Hearts”

Well, lookie here! Movies theaters are open! AMC and Cinemark theaters across Connecticut are lighting up the marquee.

“Words on Bathroom Walls” is the perfect back to school movie, even if it’s about a kid getting expelled from school. Adam, played by Charlie Plummer, who looks like your average teen, wants to be a chef one day. The catch is, Adam hallucinates, and when he does, all you-know-what breaks loose.

He’s diagnosed as a schizophrenic and what follows is a beautiful story of him connecting with a girl named Maya, who is unbroken and outspoken. She’s all about Adam not being defined by his condition and wants their love to light the way.

Anyway, the powerful film also stars andy Garcia and ‘soul surfer’ AnnaSophia Robb.

You can still stream, though. “Chemical Hearts” stars Austin Abrams from HBO’s “Euphoria” and Lili Reinhart of TV’s “Riverdale.” They’re mismatched high school newspaper editors that just might make a perfect couple though. But Reinhart’s got her baggage, having been hit by a car months prior and now needing a cane to walk. These are no “Pretty in Pink” or “16 candles,” huh?