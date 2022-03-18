(WTNH) – ‘X’ marks the spot. This movie is scary! It’s set in 1979 with Jenny Ortega, Brittany Snow, and Kid Cudi staring in the film about making an adult one at a remote farmhouse owned by two really creepy old people who don’t know what they’re up to.

Soon, bodies start dropping. It’s Shyamalan’s ‘The Visit’ meets ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’.

A24 has a franchise on its bloodied hands.

Oscar-winner Mark Rylance star in ‘The Outfit’ alongside maze runner Dylan O’Brien and Zoey Deutsch. This one’s in the 1950s and Rylance is a tailor making suits for gangsters. When one of them needs surgery, Rylance goes from sewing to stitching for one long night and one wild ride.