At the Movies – “Yesterday”

(WTNH) — Imagine a world without The Beatles. That’s what the movie ‘Yesterday’ wants us all to do.

After a blackout across the universe, a failed musician wakes to discover no one has ever heard of the fab four. Talk about a ticket to ride! Because The Beatles have the most number ones in history. 20.

So this nowhere man is a superstar in no time, singlehandedly starting a revolution in the music industry, but struggling with the fact that he alone knows he hasn’t written any of the songs he’s singing.

His manager, played by Mama Mia two’s Lily James, loves him from afar and can only let it be as he leaves his working class town for stardom, with a kinda scary Kate Mckinnon as the record exec ready to make a fortune off him.

Written by the guy who gave us “Love Actually,” directed by the guy who gave us “Trainspotting,” ‘Yesterday’ manages to be both hysterical and sentimental.

A pitch-perfect performance by Ed Sheeran as himself. He tells our tortured soul, baby you’re rich a man. He’s not wrong – it’s just that he already was and just didn’t know it. iI’s a long and winding road for Yesterday’s couple, and it just might be to get tickets too.

It’s rated PG-13.