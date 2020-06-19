At the Movies: “You Should Have Left” and “Feel the Beat”

This weekend bring home the bacon and fry it up on demand! Kevin Bacon, of course.

He stars in the latest creepy Blumhouse flick, “You Should Have Left,” with Amanda Seyfried as the missus. They buy a remote, curious-looking house to raise their one small child in. The kid is hip to the place being haunted right away. It doesn’t take long for the ‘get outs’ to start or for Bacon and Seyfried to agree they don’t like it there. But this is one horror story where whatever is haunting the house basically says ‘I told you so.’

“You Should Have Left” reunites Bacon with the director of another horror movie he did some years ago: “Stir of Echoes.”

There’s also the feel-good “Feel the Beat” starring Sofia Carson. Your kids will know her from Disney’s “The Descendants.”

Here she plays a young girl looking to not only make it in New York but also on Broadway. After one rejection too many she returns to her small town, head hung low, and takes a job at a dance studio with a group of misfit dancers.

Can she whip them into shape and get them to Broadway? Because there’s a competition where that’s the prize. It’s totally “The Bad News Bears.” Just with girls. And dancing.