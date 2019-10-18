At the Movies: “Zombieland: Doubletap” and “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

(WTNH) — Two sequels. Ten years between part one and two of one of them, and five between part one and two of the other.

“Zombieland: Doubletap” wasn’t even a movie we could count on. It’s a zombie movie. There’s some real finality there.

Since part one, star Emma Stone became an Oscar winner, Jesse Eisenberg became a so-so Lex Luthor, and Woody Harrelson just kept being Woody.

The film takes place a full ten years later too, not just a few scant days after the original. Zoey Deutsch and Rosario Dawson have joined our trio for some post-apocalyptic zombie killing, because they’ve all become experts in identifying them. Yes, zombies can fake you out in “Zombieland.”

Bill Murray is even back in another cameo to further prove that point.

As for “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” it’s hard to tell who they’re talking about in the title.

Is it Angelina Jolie, again playing the famous Disney villain from “Sleeping Beauty?” Or is it the legendary Michelle Pfeiffer, mother of the boy who shakes up Maleficent’s peaceful life by proposing to who she loves like a daughter, Aurora?

So, it’s basically mother-in-law versus mother-in-law, which is pretty relatable stuff. But it’s really Pfeiffer’s character wanting humans and fairies to war with each other, and Maleficent is one of those while Aurora is the other. It’s all about the Pfeiffer/Jolie battle at the end. With that said, Vinnie suggests a better title for the film: “Maleficent 2: Catfight.”

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” is PG and “Zombieland” is rated R.