NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a big weekend at the theatres.

The “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” films raked in millions of dollars in ticket sales. People are calling the combined release “Barbenheimer.” It’s become a pop-culture sensation — one that might even revive a struggling movie industry.

“Barbie” tallied around $155 million during its first three days in theaters, the highest opening of 2023. Director Greta Gerwig also broke the record for the largest opening of any female-directed film in the U.S.

Its counterpart “Oppenheimer” snared an estimated $80.5 million during its debut.

With More than 18.5 million tickets were bought–the past few days marks Hollywood’s biggest three-day weekend since the pandemic began.

Around the country and in Connecticut, moviegoers joined in on the fun — and dressed the part. Noting the stark contrast between the bright , bubbly themes of Barbie…and the intense, serious tone of Oppenheimer.

“it’s quite the juxtaposition,” one moviegoer said at the North Haven cinemas. “I was kinda inspired to do so by the memes coming from online.”

“I’ve loved barbie since I was young,” another moviegoer said. “So when the movie came out I was so excited.”

Final numbers for the pair’s debuts will be revealed Monday, but regardless, people are just having so much fun with this.