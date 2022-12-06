Conn. (WTNH) — ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ is arguably one of the most recognizable Christmas films of all time. Now, you can get into the holiday spirit by revisiting the flick at a local theater.

In honor of the 75th anniversary of the 1946 classic, the film will return to theaters in a joint collaboration with Fathom Events, Turner Classic Movies, and Paramount Pictures. It will only run for a limited time — on December 18 and 21 — at select theater chains, including AMC, Regal Cinemas, and Cinemark.

James Stewart leads the film as George Bailey, a struggling businessman who is thinking about ending it all by jumping from a bridge. However, Stewart meets an angel named Clarence, played by Henry Travers, who shows him what his town would have looked like if he had never existed.

The Frank Capra-directed movie is based on the short story “The Greatest Gift” by Philip Van Doren Stern, which in turn is loosely based on Charles Dickens’ novella “A Christmas Carol.”

Since its debut, ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ has been recognized as one of the best films ever made in the U.S., earning a spot among the American Film Institute’s greatest movie list and was added to the National Film Registry.

Catch ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ playing at select Regal Cinemas, AMC, or Cinemark theaters across the state. For theaters and showtimes near you, click here.