Conn. (WTNH) — Part of getting into the Christmas spirit is binging holiday movies, but a few might look extra familiar this year.

See just a handful of recent holiday movies that were filmed in the Nutmeg State:

“Next Stop, Christmas”

The Hallmark flick, which premiered in 2021, features Christopher Lloyd and Lyndsy Fonseca. You may recognize the Essex Steam Train, Simon’s Marketplace, and Downtown Chester, as well as other locations throughout New Haven, Salem, Old Saybrook, and Hartford.

“The Holiday Fix Up”

Lifetime’s 2021 film starring Jana Kramer and Ryan McPartlin was filmed throughout Norwich, Mystic, Ledyard, and Stonington. Viewers may recognize the Mystic Seaport Museum, Holmberg Orchards, and Muddy Waters Cafe.

“One Royal Holiday”

Woodstock, Putnam, and Hartford are the stars of “One Royal Holiday,” a Hallmark film that premiered in 2020. Locations include The Mansion at Bald Hill, Woodstock Academy, and the Connecticut Convention Center in the Laura Osnes and Aaron Tveit-led flick.

“Rediscovering Christmas”

Jessica Walter, Mark Famiglietti, and Jessica Lowndes lead this Lifetime film. The 2019 movie was filmed in Wethersfield and Hartford, featuring Hartford’s Pratt Street and the Heirloom Market at Comstock Ferre in downtown Wethersfield.

“Holiday for Heroes”

2019 brought Hallmark this flick, featuring Stonington, Mystic, Colchester, and Norwich. Connecticut residents might recognize stars Melissa Claire Egan and Marc Blucas at Camp Niantic, Harkness Memorial State Park, and Stonington’s Noah’s Restaurant.

Hallmark and Lifetime are always providing films ahead of the holidays; another Connecticut-based movie, “The 12 Days of Christmas Eve,” just dropped in November.