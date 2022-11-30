Conn. (WTNH) — Twilight fans — it’s once again time to ask the imperative question: Are you team Edward or Jacob?

Whether you love The Twilight Saga films — or love to hate them — one thing is clear: they’re one of the most talked-about pop-culture series of the early 2000’s. To honor the films, Cinemark theaters across the country will host screenings of all five movies this coming weekend.

Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse, and Breaking Dawn revolve around Bella Swan, a girl from Phoenix, Arizona who relocates to Forks, Washington. As the new girl in town, she’s introduced to the mysterious Edward Cullen and falls for him fast, despite his odd quirks. Meanwhile, her best friend Jacob Black reveals his feelings for her.

But this isn’t a normal love story, as Bella soon realizes her normal world – and relationships – are not what they seem, as her life slowly becomes filled with both vampires and werewolves.

The fantasy films, based on the four-book series by Stephenie Meyer, grossed over $3 billion worldwide from 2008 to 2012. Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner led the cast.

In Connecticut, vampire enthusiasts can catch the series at Cinemark theaters in Enfield, Manchester, Milford, and North Haven. Find showtimes at each respective theater here.