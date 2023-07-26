Conn. (WTNH) — The four-piece English rock heart-throbs of The Beatles certainly made their mark in the industry throughout the 60’s and 70’s — and still have a huge impact today.

USBettingReport.com analyzed Google Trends results from June 2022 to June 2023 to find out which Beatles song was most popular in each state in modern day times.

So, which track still steals the hearts of Connecticut residents?

While “Let It Be” was the top-ranked song in 13 states, Connecticut’s most popular Beatles track is “All You Need Is Love,” according to the Google Trends results.

“All You Need Is Love,” a non-album single released in July 1967, is credited to Lennon. It peaked on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 1.

Along with “Let It Be,” Beatles tracks like “Come Together,” “Hey Jude,” and “Here Comes The Sun” were among the most popular songs across the U.S.

See the top tune in each state below:

“Let It Be” – 1970 (13 states): California, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Virginia, Wisconsin

“Blackbird” – 1968 (9 states): Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Louisiana, Maine, Missouri, North Carolina, Utah

“Yesterday” – 1965 (5 states): Indiana, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas

“Come Together” – 1969 (4 states): Alaska, Idaho, Kentucky, Wyoming

“Here Comes The Sun” – 1969 (3 states): Kansas, South Carolina, Washington

“Hey Jude” – 1968 (3 states): Montana, Nebraska, Nevada

“In My Life” – 1965 (3 states): New Hampshire, North Dakota, West Virginia

“All You Need Is Love” – 1967 (3 states): Arizona, Connecticut, Massachusetts

“Revolution” – 1968 (2 states): New Mexico, Rhode Island

“Don’t Let Me Down” – 1969: Vermont

“I Will ” – 1968: Iowa

“Love Me Do” – 1964: Michigan

“Something” – 1969: Georgia