Coronavirus cancels summer concerts, impacts musicians who rely on touring

(WTNH) — We look forward to a lot of things during the spring and summer months.

Even when in high school, we looked forward to summer, not just because we were out of school, but a lot of people looked forward to summer concerts. And maybe you were looking forward to seeing your favorite band or performer over the coming months, as well.

Unfortunately, coronavirus and social distancing has forced concerts and music festivals like Coachella, Something in the Water, or Rocklahoma to be postponed or cancelled.

Several news outlets are reporting that large gatherings, at sports and music venues, may not return until 2021.

Sadly, a lot of bands that go on tour rely on ticket sales and merchandise sales as their primary or only source of income.

News 8 spoke with Phil Labonte Thursday, lead singer of All That Remains, who has played in Connecticut countless times. All That Remains was set to start tour this Saturday. Not being on tour is going to have a major impact on their income.

“The vast majority of artists’ income comes from touring, so it’s a significant hit. We go on tour for eight weeks, so that’s eight weeks of work and we don’t work continuously. So we’ll work for eight weeks, then have a few weeks or a month off. And so you’re not just making money for the time that you’re working, the money has to cover your operational costs because there’s overhead. It’s frustrating, but we’re doing the best we can with what we are given.”

Now Phil says that they can still reach their fans with their new music through streaming services like Twitch and YouTube, but they are looking forward to getting back on the road, whenever that may be.