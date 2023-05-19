BOSTON, Mass. (WTNH) — Country music legend and Eagles’ guitarist Vince Gill is coming to Boston — and fans can get in for free.

Gill will perform alongside Indianapolis Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay and his all-star band for a free, one-night only performance at Boston’s TD Garden on July 15. The show will celebrate the Jim Isray Collection — a traveling museum of rock music and pop-culture items.

Throughout the ’70s, Gill rose to fame as the frontman of the country-rock group Pure Prairie League before his career took-off as a solo artist in 1983. The Country Music Hall of Famer is best-known for tracks like The Way Back Home‘s “Cinderella,” “Oklahoma Borderline” from The Things That Matter, and “Never Alone” from When I Call Your Name.

In 2017, Gill joined Deacon Frey to take place of the late Glenn Frey in the Eagles, serving as co-lead guitarist.

Alongside Gill, other members of the Jim Irsay Band include Titanic actor Danny Nucci, five-time Grammy nominee guitar and vocalist Kenny Wayne Shepherd, and founding member of R.E.M. Mike Mills.

The Boston gig is the tour’s only stop in New England.

Tickets are free and open to the public by registering in advance here. Guests can donate to Kicking the Stigma, a mental health awareness initiative, when registering for tickets.

Capacity is limited, but spots will be reserved on a first-come, first-served basis.